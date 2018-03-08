Luanda — Angola?s 1º de Agosto intend to score as many goals as possible and to concede none ,when they face South Africa?s Bidvest Wits this Wednesday, in Luanda, for the first-leg of the African Champion Clubs Cup group stage qualifiers.

The team, that beat Platinum of Zimbabwe (3-0 and 2-1), are now seeking a home victory to prompt them to play the second leg with tranquillity and secure the progress to the next stage of the champions league, a competition in which Angola, for over a decade, has not been represented by any squad.

The match will take place in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, at 04.pm.