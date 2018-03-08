7 March 2018

Angola Press Agency

Angola: Reactivation of CFB's International Traffic Makes Angola Strong

Luena — The official was speaking at the arrival ceremony of the inaugural train carrying 50 containers, with 1000 tons of manganese from Kasenge in Democratic Republic of Congo.

He argued that the CFB will contribute to the transformation of the economic model in which economic diversification, economic growth and employment become a reality.

The resumption of international traffic will bring to provinces crossed by the CFB, namely, Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Moxico, development and improvement of conditions.

In addition to the connection to Lobito Port, the CFB also allows the connection with Catumbela International Airport and the future Lobito refinery, as well as crossing areas of urban, regional and cross-border logistics platforms, such as the municipality of Luau.

