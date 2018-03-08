Rwanda: Ruhango Mayor, Deputies Sacked

Photo: New Times

Sacked Ruhango district mayor, Francois Xavier Mbabazi.

The advisory council of Ruhango District on Wednesday resolved to sack the district's executive leadership composed of the mayor and two vice mayors over mismanagement of district resources.

The trio, Mayor Francois Xavier Mbabazi, the vice mayor in charge of economic development, Epimaque Twagirimana and the vice mayor in charge of social affairs, Annonciata Kambayire, were also dismissed from the district council.

The development was confirmed by the council chairperson Jerome Gasasira Rutagengwa, in a telephone interview.

"After an audit, we established that the construction of the district dumping site took much more money than it should have. Also, the works were substandard and did not comform to the designs," he said.

He however did not disclose the amount of money that was spent on the dumping site.

He added that the council has also been unimpressed by the trio's "work methods" which he said left the district trailing others in implementing last year's Imihigo.

Ruhango was ranked 28th of 30 districts countrywide in the implementation of last year's performance contracts.

The Auditor General's report released May 2017 faulted Ruhango District for financial mismanagement which triggered a probe by the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The outcome was to order the district council to investigate and make a report about the financial situation of the district which later indicated loopholes, according to Rutagengwa.

The district advisory council has since named Jean Marie Nkurunziza, a member of the council, as the acting mayor pending election of a new mayor within the next 90 days.