South Africa: King Goodwill Calls On Zulus to Join Him in Fight to Save Ingonyama Trust

King Goodwill Zwelithini has vowed to protect the Ingonyama Trust and is calling on the Zulu nation to join him in the fight.

This comes as the Parliament's portfolio committee on rural development and land reform is expected to be briefed on Wednesday by Dr Aninka Claassens on the recommendations of a high-level panel regarding land reform and rural development.

The committee is also expected to be briefed by the department and the trust's board on the media advertisements to convert the Permission to Occupy on Ingonyama Trust Land to long term leases.

According to an SABC report, Zwelithini addressed chiefs in Ulundi on Tuesday, calling on them to protect the trust.

The king asked all Zulus to donate R5 to help challenge the dissolution of the trust.

A high-level panel, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, proposed the disbandment of the trust.

Zwelithini has appointed a team of retired judges to defend it.

"There are many people who have been enquiring about this bank account, as to when the account number will be released... these are people who are supporting the Zulu kingdom and campaigning for our inheritance.

"The account number is 9241981117," said the king.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the government supported the king's stance.

Speaking at the official opening of the provincial legislature, Zwelithini said he would be taking the legal route, with the hope that those who were planning to return the land were going to follow the law.

"I do not want to fight with authorities because that would take us back as a nation."

He promised to open bank accounts in all the major banks, so all Zulus could contribute R5 or more to fight for the trust.

