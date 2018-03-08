7 March 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Triathlete Injured in Brutal Chainsaw Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

South African sport suffered a body blow this week with the gruesome news that triathlete Mhlengi Gwala had been severely injured in a chainsaw attack while training in Durban.

Gala, who turns 27 next month, was attacked while out on an early morning cycle ride near the University of KwaZulu-Natal when he was attacked by three assailants.

It's alleged the assailants tried to cut off first one leg then the other with a chainsaw.

This was despite offering to hand over the personal possessions he had with him.

Gwala, who has represented South Africa at national age-group level, underwent a five-hour operation and is recovering in hospital.

Fellow triathlete and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Henri Schoeman took to Twitter to express his shock.

'A friend of mine, cycling in the Durban area was robbed by three people this morning, Then they attempted to saw off both legs with a chainsaw. Blade too blunt and only got half way through one and started on the other. Absolutely disgusting! How safe are we on SA roads?'

Also offering his condolences was Lindsey Parry, who will act as triathlon coach for Team South Africa at next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

'I was shocked to heat that another athlete has been attacked while out training. This incident is particularly brutal and it's hard to comprehend how human beings can do this to each other.

'We wish Mhlengi all the best as he faces a long road to recovery.'

South Africa

Police Unit Raids Provincial Leader's Offices

The Hawks are raiding the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo looking for documents related to the… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.