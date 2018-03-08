7 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Cement Firm Issued With Two-Month Ultimatum to End Dust Pollution

Dar es Salaam — The government has issued a two-month ultimatum for the Dar es Salaam-based Tanzania Portland Cement Company Limited (TPCCL) - which trades as Twiga - to control dust pollution or face ban.

The Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Alphaxard Kangi Lugola said dust from the factory has brought health concerns to the people living in its neighbourhood and thus the need for the company to contain it.

"Having listened from both sides, I am now convinced that the dust problem is real. I am, therefore giving a two-month ultimatum for the company to find a lasting solution to this problem or else we will close down the factory until the matter is solved," said Mr Lugola who toured the factory in the company of officials from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

He called on experts from NEMC to make a close follow-up and ensure that the company was taking relevant measures to contain the dust to accepted levels.

The TPCCL managing director, Mr Alfonso Velez said the factory will work on the directives but added that they were already doing their best in preserving the environment.

"Our factory is already spending a lot of cash in preserving the environment. For example, we are using gas in production as a way of preserving the environment," he said.

