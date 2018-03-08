7 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 60% of Women Are Engaged in Agriculture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
60% of Tanzanian women are engaged in agriculture.
By Sanjito Msafiri

Coast Region — As Tanzanian women join other women across the world to mark the International Women's Day today, it has been revealed that 60 per cent of the women in Tanzania engage in agriculture.

This was said yesterday, March 7, by the board chairperson of the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), Ms Rosebudi Kurwijila, when handing over Sh4 million in aid to the Faraja Group in Ruvu, Coast region, who are engaged in farming vegetables and fruits.

Speaking during the event, Ms Kurwijila said Tanzanian women play an important role in farm crops production, doing so in addition to other responsibilities that include taking care of their families. Their farming activities go a long way in safeguarding the society against food shortage.

"The money provided to the Group today will be used to purchase water pumps to boost the irrigation farming system on the women's farm located in Bagamoyo districy, in the region," Ms Kurwijila said.

The Faraja Group secretary, Ms Maua Malingumu, said lack of agricultural inputs, poor marketing development and lack of professional counselling are the major challenges which the group faces today.

"We request the government to join hands with us as we are committed to the production of vegetables and fruits. We needed assistance in improving our irrigation infrastructure, and this grant will enable us to carry on the business more efficiently well into the future," she said.

The Coast regional commissioner, Mr Evarist Ndikilo, urged the group members to use the aid for the intended purposes.

"Sixty per cent of the region's revenue comes from agriculture. My office will continue to connect farmers with various financial institutions in order to surmount the challenges which the farmers face," Mr Ndikilo pledged.

Tanzania

Airport Works Are Running On Schedule - Engineers

CONSTRUCTION of Terminal Three at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) is now complete by an estimated 70 per… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.