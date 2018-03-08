Kenya/Malawi: Gor Star in Cranes Squad for Malawi Friendly

Gor Mahia defender Godfrey Walusimbi is among 23 players summoned by Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre ahead of their two international friendly matches later this month.

Cranes play Malawi on March 24 and a yet-to-be-named team three days later as Frenchman Desabre shapes his side for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"We will have some matches in May before the World Cup to help us shape up our preparations," he said during the presser at Fufa House in Mengo, Kampala on Wednesday.

AUCHO IN THE MIX

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who recently joined Indian side East Bengal, has also been called up.

Yunus Sentamu (Albania) and left back Alex Kakuba (Portugal) have too been recalled after almost a year absence.

Uganda top Group "L" of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on three points, two ahead of Lesotho and Tanzania. Cape Verde are bottom of the group.

They host Tanzania in the second qualifier on September 7.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Jamal Salim

Defenders: Dennis Iguma, Nicho Wadada, Isaac Isinde, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Jjuuko, Timothy Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Alex Kakuba

Midfielders: Joseph Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa, Khalid Aucho, Geoffrey Kizito, Farouk Miya, Karisa Milton, Luwagga Kizito, Abraham Ndugwa

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Yunus Sentamu, Edris Lubega, Hood Kaweesa