7 March 2018

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Swears in 3 New Envoys

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 7th March, 2018, at the Flagstaff House, swore in three new Ambassadors, who are to safeguard and promote the image and interests of Ghana outside her shores.

They are Mr. Frank Okyere, Ghana's Ambassador to Japan; Eric Odoi-Anim, Ghana's Ambassador to Zimbabwe; and Mrs Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, Ghana's Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Reminding the Ambassadors about their roles, President Akufo-Addo told the three envoys and High Commissioners that they must bear in mind the fact that they have a responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of a country whose reputation amongst the comity of nations is high.

President Akufo-Addo told the new envoys that his government has made it a policy to seek more private sector equity financing for infrastructure projects.

This, he added, means that the new envoys have a responsibility to drive private sector investment into Ghana.

The President admonished them to work closely with the Ministries and Agencies in Ghana whose role it is to generate investment in the country, urging them to remember vividly the slogans of the government's flagship programmes, 1-District-1-Factory; 1-Village-1-Dam; Planting for Food and Jobs.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo advised the 3 new envoys to develop cordial working relations with the professional Foreign Service officers they will find at their duty posts, and also with members of the Ghanaian communities in their respective countries.

"Ghana is on very good and cordial terms with all the countries to which you have been posted. Our bilateral relations span several decades, and our ties of co-operation remain strong. Your role is to deepen these even further, as well as explore other areas of effective co-operation, which will inure to the mutual benefit of our respective populations," President Akufo-Addo added.

