Holding up a green bible, Raila Odinga administered the oath himself - but without Kalonzo Musyoka, his running mate in the 2017 general election.

Fresh details have emerged on Raila Odinga's mock presidential oath at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on January 30.

Amani National Congress (ANC), a constituent party of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), now claims Mr Odinga "fooled" his co-principals in order to be sworn in alone.

'LIED'

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and their Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang'ula skipped the event.

ANC secretary-general Barrack Muluka on Wednesday night said Mr Odinga threw his colleagues into a spin when he appeared alone at Uhuru Park despite an agreement to meet before the event.

He termed the swearing-in a "dramatic statement", which was just a "demonstration of frustration in point of facts".

"He (Raila) told these three gentlemen to switch off their phones, and that he would reach them using a foreign number from Nigeria (sic), to tell them where they should meet that morning. That call never came," Mr Muluka told Citizen TV.

He claimed Mr Odinga "lied" about his whereabouts on the morning of January 30 only to appear at Uhuru Park alone to take the oath.

"The three principals were not foolish enough to switch off their phones so they agreed to meet in the home of one of them. One of the principals managed to get him (Raila) and that call was put on speaker phone," he said.

BETRAYAL

"Raila said 'I'm marooned' and he was asked by who? And he said, 'these people'", Mr Muluka said.

"He was asked, marooned by police or the military? he quickly said 'I will call you and tell you how we can meet', then he left for Uhuru Park."

Mr Muluka wants the Orange Democratic Movement leader to come out and tell Kenyans what really happened during that swearing-in.

The ANC secretary-general said there was every possibility that the oath was not going to take place that day.

The oath, he said, has nothing to do with Nasa's agreement on 2022 succession and wondered why Mr Odinga has not parted ways with his co-principals if they really betrayed him that day.

2022 PACT

"Raila knows, in the name of God, that what I'm saying is the truth. Somebody is looking for space to wangle out the coalition's agreement about 2022," he said

"We are not cowards. Somebody wants to make the victim look like the villain."

Mr Muluka insisted that his party leader, Mr Mudavadi, is not only going to run in 2022 but also (he is) the president in waiting.

"I have to tell the country the truth. The Nasa agreement states that the party that produced presidential candidate in 2017 will not present presidential candidate in 2022.Trying to demonise people as cowards and betrayers is wrong," he added.

Mr Muluka's sentiments are likely to jolt Nasa more, just a few days after Ford-Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale termed Mr Odinga's mock oath as a "non-issue"

Last week, Mr Kwalwale criticised Mr Odinga for going ahead with the oath even after agreeing not to do so.