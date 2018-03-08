Immigration officials are looking for two Pakistani nationals who entered the country illegally under the pretence of coming to work for Namibian companies, one of which is the Namibian Ports Authority.

The two men are 49-year-old Muhammad Inam Ullah with passport number CM1753271, and 35-year-old Tauseef Hussain with passport number GP6903381.

The ministry's spokesperson, Sakeus Kadhikwa this afternoon told The Namibian that apart from the men being wanted for being in the country illegally, the ministry does not know what else they are capable of doing.

"Since these people have already come into this country under false pretences, what else are they capable of doing?" he asked, adding that they also fear that the men would try to leave the country through exit points which are not controlled, or take up employment illegally.

According to Kadhikwa, the men made use of an agent in the country, and falsified documents to apply for work visas.

After their applications were denied two times, the duo was successful the third time after an appeal.

"The agent forged the letterheads of two Namibian companies that were apparently going to employ them, based on a referral from a South African company," Kadhikwa said.

He added that they suspect that the referral was also falsified.

The duo and their agent forged letters from Namibian businesses Prime Press CC and the Namibian Ports Authority, saying they will respectively be employed at the two companies.

After suspecting that the appeal support letters from the two companies may have been fake, the ministry wrote to the two companies to determine the authenticity of the documents with their letterheads.

Both companies denied writing any support letter for any of the two men.

Prime Press wrote to the ministry, saying the support letter presented to the ministry was "fraudulent", and not issued by them.

"We have no knowledge of the transaction or of the company involved in the scam," Prime Press said.

With regards to the agent, no legal action has been taken, and Kadhikwa said the Office of the Ombudsman is dealing with the matter.

The ministry is appealing to the nation to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of the two men.