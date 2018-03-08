Ghana/Algeria: Aduana Squeeze Past Setif

A 72nd minute penalty converted by substitute Sam Adams was enough for Ghana Champions Aduana Stars to record victory over a tactically disciplined ES Setif on Wednesday in Dormaa.

The game which was witnessed by a host of the local fans saw both teams selling a very good game to the fans that turned up in their numbers.

The hosts started the game on a high note, dictating the pace and creating good goal scoring chances, but on all occasions poor finishing was their bane with the likes of Derrick Sasraku, Noah Martey and Nathaniel Asamoah, the culprits.

Setif played a very well-rehearsed game, and that was to soak the pressure and hit Aduana Stars on the break and it worked to perfection leaving the hosts frustrated on most occasions.

After goalless first half, both coaches made a couple of changes to their respective teams. Martey, Derick Sasraku and Caleb were replaced by Emmanuel Oliver Boateng, Adams and Yahaya Mohammed.

Setif also brought on Akram Dajahnit and Sid Ahmed for Zakaria Haddouchie and Mohamed Ziti.

However, it was Aduana Stars' changes that by far worked as Zakaria Mumuni was fouled in the penalty area. Substitute Adams sent Setif goalkeeper Moustafa Zedhda the wrong way to score the opener in the 72nd minute, which later turned out to be the match winner.

Results

Tuesday, 6 March 2018

Al Ahly (Egypt) 4-0 Mounana (Gabon)

Horoya (Guinea)2-1 Generation Foot (Senegal)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-2 Township Rollers (Botswana)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 4-2 Plateau United (Nigeria)

Wednesday, 7 March 2018

Saint George (Ethiopia) 0-0 KCCA (Uganda)

Zanaco (Zambia) 1-2 Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) 7-2 Williamsville AC (Cote d'Ivoire)

Aduana (Ghana)1-0 ES Setif (Algeria)

MFM (Nigeria) 2-1 MC Alger (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 0-0 Esperance (Tunisia)

AS Togo (Togo) 2-0 El Hilal (Sudan)

Zesco (Zambia) 0-1 ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 4-0 UD Songo (Mozambique)

Difaa Hassan (Morocco) 1-0 AS Vita (DR Congo)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 1-0 Bidvest (South Africa)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)