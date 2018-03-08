Namibia: Telecom Threatens to Suspend Accounts

Telecom Namibia has once again threatened to close accounts of clients who are in arrears, should they not be paid up by Sunday, 11 March.

Telecom's spokesperson Oiva Angula said in a media release today that customers who failed to clear their arrears will have their telephone services suspended.

He could not explain whether these were new debtors, or the same debtors whom they threatened with service disconnections last year.

Angula, who could also not say how much money was owed in arrears, said in his statement customers' failure to pay their accounts in full was a great concern to the company.

"On Sunday, 11 March 2018, Telecom Namibia will automatically suspend all unpaid accounts," he said, adding that the due date for account payments was 30 days after an invoice date.

Angula added that customers should be reminded to pay their accounts on or before the due date reflected on their invoices.

"This will enable our customers to stay in touch with the world without having to pay interest charges, or suffer the inconvenience of having their service suspended."

The Namibian reported that Telecom Namibia was owed up to N$400 million in arrears and unpaid invoices between January and September last year.

The suspension of accounts at the time affected both cellphone and landline clients, as well as data customers, whom they also threatened with legal action, as the accounts have been in arrears for a long time.

Angula at the time pointed out that defaulters included government ministries, hospitals, educational institutions, state-owned enterprises, embassies, construction companies, individuals, SMEs, very influential people and residential users