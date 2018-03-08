7 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Lawmaker Accuses State President of Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abdiweli Sheikh Ali, a member of HirShabelle regional parliament has accused the state President Mohamed Abdi Waare of corruption.

Ali said President Waare has embezzled one million dollars of financial aid intended for the security and development projects in the regions under HirShabelle state.

The MP added that the President's security guards began intimidating the legislators against the ongoing corruption in the newly formed HirShabelle state government.

He announced that several MPs in Mogadishu are holding meetings to discuss the matter and seek an impeachment motion against HirShabelle President Mohamed Abdi Waare.

Somalia

Leader Plans Talks With Al-Shabaab, Says U.S. Commander

Somalia's president is trying to force Al-Shabaab to negotiate a political settlement with his government, the commander… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.