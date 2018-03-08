Somalia: Hirshabelle Lawmaker Accuses State President of Corruption

Abdiweli Sheikh Ali, a member of HirShabelle regional parliament has accused the state President Mohamed Abdi Waare of corruption.

Ali said President Waare has embezzled one million dollars of financial aid intended for the security and development projects in the regions under HirShabelle state.

The MP added that the President's security guards began intimidating the legislators against the ongoing corruption in the newly formed HirShabelle state government.

He announced that several MPs in Mogadishu are holding meetings to discuss the matter and seek an impeachment motion against HirShabelle President Mohamed Abdi Waare.