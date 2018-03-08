Kenya Says to Help Somalia Build Strong Judicial System

Kenya would support ongoing efforts by the Somali government to strengthen its legal and justice system to tackle the Horn of Africa state's social and political challenges, a senior Kenyan official said Tuesday.

The outgoing Attorney General Githu Muigai said during a meeting with a delegation from Somalia that Kenya will provide technical expertise to help Mogadishu rebuild its judiciary.

Muigai said in a statement that Kenya will soon commence training of Somalia judicial officers to enhance their capacity to dispense their duty impartially.

According to Githu, Somalia legal officers will be trained at Nairobi-based Judiciary Training Institute and Kenya School of Law in line with a bilateral agreement that will be signed in the near future.

"Somalia seeks Kenya's assistance to train its judicial officers as well as in drafting its legislation," said Muigai, adding that Kenya's bilateral relations with Somalia remained strong despite a raging maritime border dispute.

The chief legal advisor to the Kenyan government said Nairobi and Mogadishu were working on modalities of strengthening their technical capacity to enhance equitable sharing of marine resources.

Somalia's minister for Justice, Hassan Hussein Haji led a delegation of officials on a two-day visit to Kenya to learn best practices on strengthening the judicial system.

Haji said Somalia regards Kenya as an indispensable partner in its reconstruction efforts after two and a half decades of civil strife.

"As a government, we have so far been able to achieve a significant sense of security, political and economic stability in our country. We are now focusing on developing our judicial systems and look forward to drawing lessons from Kenya," he added.