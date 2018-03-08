NetOne has disclosed that they compensated 177 000 OneFusion customers for the disruptions faced last month.

Back in February OneFusion subscribers started complaining about the depletion of data much quicker and disappearance of data altogether.

NetOne has now compensated 177 000 with 150MB each in compliance with POTRAZ's order. NetOne disclosed that the move was proof of their resolve to provide value for money services to customers. Brian Mutandiro, NetOne's acting CEO had this to say:

The move to compensate customers commenced in January 2018 after we noted with concern the numerous complaints from customers regarding the One Fusion package.