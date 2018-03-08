Harare giants Dynamos have what appears a be tough fixture schedule in the first three weeks of the 2018 Castle Larger Premier Soccer League campaign as they open their campaign with a trip to bogey side Chicken Inn in Bulawayo.

The league kicks off during the weekend of March 17.

Dembare then host tricky side Shabanie Mine in week two before embarking on another tough trip to the Baobab Stadium for a clash with Ngezi Platinum.

But Bulawayo giants Highlanders appear to have relatively easy assignments during the same period as they get off to the campaign with a home tie against army side Black Rhinos before travelling to Harare for a date with Herentals.

Madinda Ndlovu's boys then host Triangle in the third week.

Caps United also appears to have relatively easy opponents as they start off with Harare City at home before embarking on the trip to Bulawayo for a date with Bulawayo Chiefs but they have a tough task against defending champions FC Platinum in the third week.

The defending champions, FC Platinum, open their campaign with a trip to ZPC Kariba before hosting Yadah FC at Mandava Stadium.