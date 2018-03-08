Eritrea: Various Activities in Connection With March 8

Asmara — Various activities have been conducted in the Central, Gash Barka, Anseba and Southern regions in connection with March 8, International Women's Day under the theme "Women's Empowerment- Prelude to Equality".

At the seminars conducted in the Central region from 1 to 6 March, Ms. Senait Lijam gave extensive briefing on the International Accord known as CEDAW that bans all forms of discrimination on women and that advocates the participation of women in all sectors.

Lewhat Arefaine from the Ministry of Justice on her part called on women to increase their understanding on law instead of seeking justice when they only face problems.

At the event held on 5 March in Geleb, Anseba region, at regional level briefing was provided on the significance of the day as well as on the role of women in all sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud indicating the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean women during the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the economic sector, called for more effort for total emancipation.

Likewise more than 950 women members of the Keren Municipality and Public Technical Service in the region and students of Keren and Rora high school conducted environmental sanitation popular campaign at the Keren Hospital and Martyrs Cemetery.

In the same vein the International Women's Day was celebrated in Barentu, Gash Barka region, at regional level featuring artistic performances. Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Yihdega Yohannes indicated that the Eritrean women have paid enormous sacrifice to ensure their gender equality and equitable participation and called for integrated efforts to that effect.

At the event awards were handed over to outstanding female students.

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern region also conducted various activities in connection of the International Women's Day.