Eritrea: Vocational Training for 79 Citizens

Keren — The Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba region in cooperation with stakeholders provided a four month vocational training to 79 nationals. The training included electricity, ceramics, weaving and basic computer application.

Commending the efforts being conducted to equip nationals with various skills and enhance their contribution in the national development endeavors, the D.G. of Social Services in the Anseba region, Mr. Tesfatsion Girmai called on the trainees to apply the skills they have acquired and become role models in their areas.

The administrator of the Keren city, Mr. Zerizghi Dawit and representative of the Ministry of Education branch Mr. Mehamed-Omer Abdela on their part reminding the trainees to practically upgrade the knowledge they have acquired and expressed resolve that they will stand alongside them in all their endeavors.

At the event it was reported that those trained in weaving were provided with 20 weaving machines worth 800 thousand Nakfa, those trained in ceramics were provided 105 machines worth 457 thousand Nakfa and those trained in electricity will be provided with necessary equipment to start business.