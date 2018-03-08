In commemoration of this year's International Women's Day, IWD, 2018, themed 'Time is now: Transforming Women's Lives', Vanguard Newspapers will tomorrow Friday hold a high-powered roundtable with the sub-theme: Dearth of Mentoring in Politics and Business.

Billed to hold at Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event which is in consonance with the global call #pressforprogress, will have some of Nigeria's most influential women in business, government and politics discussing the importance of mentoring to growth and development.

Among them are Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former presidential adviser; Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of Minister of Transportation/Head of the Empowerment Support Initiative, ESI; Mrs Funke Egbemode, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspaper/President of Nigerian Guild of Editors; Mrs Ibiene V. A. Ogolo, Managing Director/Chief Responsibility Officer of Eko Development Company; Hon Justice A. A. Phillips, Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission; Mrs Itoro Eze Anaba, Founder, Mirabel Centre, and Hon Omotayo Oduntan, Deputy Chief Whip, Lagos House of Assembly.

Others are Mrs Toun Okewele Sonaiya, CEO of WFm 91.7; Mrs Happy Julian Uchendu, Nollywood Actress & Producer; Mrs Adora Ikuwuemesi, Director Kendor Consulting Ltd; Mrs Aina Eghavira, former Executive Director, NPA; Mrs Damilola Owolabi, CEO of Dreg Waters Petroleum & Logistics Limited; Mrs Dolapo Badmus, Police Superintendent /Lagos & Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer; Dr Ena Onikoyi, Senior Cardiologist, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Ambassador Folake Marcus Bello Former Nigerian Ambassador to Zambia and Malawi; Mrs Yewande Kazeem, Founder of Wwandieville Media; Mrs Yvonne Ebbi, Senior Consultant Etiquette Place, and Mrs Rose Gyara, Civil Society Expert.

Do not miss out! Follow the discussion live on our website, www.vanguardngr.com, from 10am.

Our media partners include WFM, Silverbird TV and Classic FM.