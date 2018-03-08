8 March 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Bashtobji Reaffirms in Cairo Tunisia's Constant Commitment to Bolster Joint Arab Action

State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Sabri Bashtobji reaffirmed Tunisia's constant commitment to boost the joint Arab action by completing the Arab League reform, laying emphasis on the need to redouble efforts to re-activate the Arab countries' role in addressing their own problems and speed up the political settlement of crises.

Taking the floor at the 149th Ordinary Session of the Arab League Council at the Ministerial Level, held on Wednesday in Cairo (Egypt), he recalled Tunisia's unwavering support to the just Palestinian cause, the Palestinian people's struggle to recover their rights and establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

He also spoke about President Beji Caid Essebsi's initiative for a political settlement of the Libyan crisis through dialogue and consensus.

Besides, Bashtobji stressed the need to bolster Arab co-operation in the anti-terrorism field so as to dry up its sources and protect Arab societies against its devastating influences.

The secretary of state also took part in the meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Arab Peace Initiative and had a set of talks with some participating heads of delegations.

