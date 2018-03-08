Liberia: LEC Chases Millionaire Debtors & Power Rogues

The Liberia Electricity Corporation said Wednesday in a statement released in the capital Monrovia, it will on March 12, 2018 commence a major campaign targeting delinquent clients who are owing the company in millions of United States dollars.

Customers who owe large debts to LEC and those consumers who are illegally connected to its electricity distribution network will be cut off from the power grib, the company said.

"LEC staff will also carry out an inspection of installed electricity meters and it is also intended to disconnect those customers who are illegally bypassing or tampering with their LEC meters.

"It is LEC's intention to prosecute, in accordance with the full rigours of the law, those consumers found to be stealing electricity or to have tampered with meters."

The statement: In addition to the outright theft of electricity committed by those connecting illegally, these illegal connections also overload the network, causing transformers to burn out, damaging LEC infrastructure and thereby depriving legal customers of electricity supply, often for long periods, because LEC does not have the financial capability to purchase replacement equipment.

LEC will commence this disconnection operation on the morning of Monday 12th March in the Sinkor area of Monrovia and will deploy a number of well equipped teams to ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

It is LEC's intention that this campaign will be expanded and continued across its entire network in due course.

LEC's commercial losses are approximately 49% and this extremely high level of losses is having a hugely negative effect on the corporation's ability to carry out its day to day operations. Because of this unsustainable level of losses, resulting in an extremely low income stream, LEC is limited to purchasing only emergency supplies to repair network faults. The corporation is unable to purchase equipment and materials to extend its network and connect new customers and is accordingly almost totally dependent on Donor agencies to fund this vital element of its operations.

LEC appeals to all its customers to pay their bills on time, to refrain from connecting illegally and to advise LEC of anyone requesting sums of money to facilitate connection to the electricity network.