Experts stressed on the need to extensively work to empowering health workers on Compassionate and Respectful Care (CRC) and improve quality of health services.

CRC creates a smooth relationship between health professionals and patients and plays a key role in the recovery of the latter.

Identifying the factors behind the poor CRC service delivery, Getahun Tibebu, Clinical Psychologist at Addis Ababa University told The Ethiopian Herald that as CRC is among the major components of quality health service, it is timely to organize and offer trainings to empower health professionals.

According to him, reducing workload, creating conducive work environment and addressing other concerns of health professionals would help improve CRC services in health institutions.

On the other hand, he said, various trainings have to be given on patient psychology as such understanding would help the process of treatment and healing. It also helps physicians to operate consciously and patients to develop confidence on the treatment.

Meseret Ketema, Senior Quality Assurance Expert at the Ethiopian Management Institute for his part noted that stakeholders ought to cooperate and give due attention to the CRC as improved health access is the key factor behind the country's overall progress.

Beyond giving short term training, ensuring the quality of education should be the foundation to increase the number of health professionals who specialized in CRC, he stated.

CRC is the base behind improved healthcare services for creating positive interaction among health workers and patients, said Abiyu Geta, CRC Health Workforce Development Team Coordinator Ministry of Health.

Improving quality health care is among the major development agendas during the second Growth and Transformation Plan, and the ministry is preparing CRC manuals and striving for their implementation as part of the general plan, he stated.

A study conducted by the AAU indicated that significant numbers of patients are not satisfied with the health services due to lack of CRC among the professionals.

The preparation of a document to establish national council led by the prime minister that would specifically work on CRC has been finalized.