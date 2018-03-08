Photo: allafrica.com

Top row: Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe and their nephew Patrick Zhuwao. Bottom row: Ambrose Mutinhiri, Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere (file photo).

The National Patriotic Front (NPF) has said it will field candidates for the local, parliamentary and presidential elections in the 2018 harmonised elections. In a statement to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission yesterday, NPF president Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired) expressed the party's willingness to be invited to meetings that are periodically convened by the commission.

Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd) said NPF was a political party duly established by a constitution adopted by founders on December 7, 2018, in accordance with laws of Zimbabwe.

"It is our intention and indeed objective of our party to contest local, parliamentary, presidential elections as they may constitutionally occur," he said. "In this connection, we avail ourselves as and we would be pleased to be invited to participate in meetings for political parties which the Commission periodically convenes."

Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd) was "anointed" by former president Cde Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace as the leader of NPF, the G40 cabal's new political project.

This followed a meeting at the former First Family's residence at the Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale last week.

Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd) then made an announcement saying he was leaving zanu-pf on flimsy reasons about the new dispensation, despite that he had shown eagerness to participate since the military intervention in November last year. The former Minister of State for Mashonaland East, who has been described as "doubly beholden" to Cde Mugabe after he was rescued twice from political oblivion, is understood to be in the process of recruiting new members to the political enterprise, which is believed to be a mutated version of the G40 group.