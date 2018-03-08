Zimbabwe: Mau Mau Boxing Tournament Setting the Pace

All roads lead to Raylton Sports Club on Saturday for the Mau Mau Boxing - The Home of Boxing.

Boxing is a sport where you can never take anything for granted. The smallest margin of error alters your career and life. To succeed, skill and talent alone sometimes is not enough, but instead, the will to win is worth much more. In this sport in order to be at the top and maintain your focus you have to have something that motivates you - and there is no better place to be than the Mau Mau boxing graduation night.

The much anticipated fiesta is being revived at a time the sport is taking centre stage on the global arena.The boxing extravaganza will have a minimum of 12 graduation bouts topped with 4 professional fights.The Mau Mau Boxing graduation fight night will begin at 2pm till late at Raylton Sports club. All participating boxers will be at weigh-in on the day from 9am. All participating boxers will have lunch at 12 on the day. *Boxing will never be the same again.

List of boxers expected to participate.

PROFESSIONAL:

1. PETER PAMBENI vs PHILLIP MUSARIRI (main bouts championship 12, rounds light weight),

2. BLESSING KACHIGWADA vs ALFRED KASHIRI, (light welterweight 6 rounds ),

3.ENOCK MSAMBUDZI vs LIBERTY MUWANI (welterweight 6rnds),.

AMATEURS GRADUATING:

1. Aleck Kumbindi, 2. Jacob Koffie, 3.Zvikomborero Dadzwa, 4. Liberty Moyo 5. Stalin Kachigwada, 6.Tinashe Mutodza, 7.Trust Zihove, 8. Bongani Siziba, 9.Simbarashe Jaravaza, 10. Kudzanai Kativhu, 11. Wirisi Tarwirei, 12. Kudakwashe Chiwandire, 13. Barden Mawire, 14. Ndodhana Ncube, 15. Chiedza Homakoma, 16. Kelvin Mukandabvute, 17. Future Ndlovu, 18. Patson Mutengwa, 19. Trymore Chiweshe, 20.Evidence Gwarada,

More will be added at weigh-in and matching. Weigh-in will be at 9am sharp and tournament starting 3pm. Entry will be free. Contracts for those turning pro will be done at weigh -in .

