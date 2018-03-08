Namibia: Cops Accused of Colluding With Criminals

Windhoek — Popular Democratic Movement Youth League (PDMYL) secretary general, Benson Katjirijova has accused police of colluding with criminals who have been terrorising residents of Katutura.

Katjirijova says they have taken note with grave concern that crime in and around the City of Windhoek has increased at an alarming rate.

He believes such crime is being committed with the assistance of some rogue police officers.

"Cases of grabbing personal belongings from unsuspected citizens walking in the streets, house breaking and daylight robberies are committed in the presence of police officers who gets their kick-backs from the ill-earned profit from these activities," he said.

"People are being robbed under the direct watch of police officers. Many of them, especially in Windhoek resides in Katutura's Soweto," further charged the PDMYL leader.

He called on the police to carry out a serious operation in the entire Katutura especially in Soweto location to ensure these criminals are arrested and all their weapons are seized.

"Given all these reports, we have noted the police only respond to the aftermath of criminal activities, mostly the serious crimes," said Katjirijova.

He said such activities are an end result of the small crimes of cellphone and personal belongings grabbing.

"We are no longer safe in our own motherland. Our brothers became our enemies, they have turned into wild animals and notorious criminals," he stressed.

Katjirijova also called upon government and the private sector to join hands and create employment opportunities for young people to reduce crime.

"In a country with such a small population, we have a high level of crime, which is mostly committed by young people who find no any other surviving alternative that to engage into criminal activities," he said.

He further called on all peace-loving Namibians to be on high alert, as these criminals perpetrate their criminal acts at anytime of the day.

Additionally, he called on gang members to give-up on criminal activities and get back to their communities to help build up the country's economy.

"We fully understand this is a direct result of abject poverty and high unemployment among the youth," he said.

Similarly, Katjirijova call on the Ministry of Safety and Security, to improve its correctional and rehabilitation services program, to ensure that, all those that have committed serious crimes are properly rehabilitated and brought to normal life.