8 March 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: International Women's Day - the First Lady Presides the March Past

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Samuel Mvondo Ayolo

A press release of the director of the Civil Cabinet.

Mrs. Chantal Biya, wife of the Head of State, will, on Thursday, 8 March 2018, at 11.00 am at the 20th May Boulevard, preside over the march past marking the celebration of the XXXIIIrd edition of the International Women's Day in Cameroon. Director of the Civil Cabinet

Programme

7.30 a.m. : Arrival of officials of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family and march past coordination teams. 8.30 a.m.: Assembly of paraders and entertainment groups 9.00 a.m.: Arrival of guests 9.30 a.m.: Arrival of administrative authorities 10.20 a.m.: Arrival of invited Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Representatives of International Organisations. 10.30 a.m.: Arrival of Invited Members of Government and persons ranking as such. 10.40 a.m.: Arrival of the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family. 10.45 a.m.: End of arrival of personalities at the 20th May Boulevard 11.00 a.m.: Arrival of Mrs Chantal Biya, wife of the president of the Republic. - Welcome by the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family - Handing over of the bouquet of flowers - Installation at the grandstand - Singing of the National Anthem - Opening of the March past Circa 1.30 p.m.: End of the March past - Singing of the Women's anthem - Departure of Mrs Chantal Biya, wife of the president of the Republic, from the 20th May Boulevard - Luncheon by invitation End of ceremonies.

Cameroon

Road Construction - Permanent Challenge

The provision of roads remains one of the most important facilities the population has often requested from government.… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.