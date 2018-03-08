Cameroon: International Women's Day - the First Lady Presides the March Past

press release

A press release of the director of the Civil Cabinet.

Mrs. Chantal Biya, wife of the Head of State, will, on Thursday, 8 March 2018, at 11.00 am at the 20th May Boulevard, preside over the march past marking the celebration of the XXXIIIrd edition of the International Women's Day in Cameroon. Director of the Civil Cabinet

Programme

7.30 a.m. : Arrival of officials of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family and march past coordination teams. 8.30 a.m.: Assembly of paraders and entertainment groups 9.00 a.m.: Arrival of guests 9.30 a.m.: Arrival of administrative authorities 10.20 a.m.: Arrival of invited Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Representatives of International Organisations. 10.30 a.m.: Arrival of Invited Members of Government and persons ranking as such. 10.40 a.m.: Arrival of the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family. 10.45 a.m.: End of arrival of personalities at the 20th May Boulevard 11.00 a.m.: Arrival of Mrs Chantal Biya, wife of the president of the Republic. - Welcome by the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family - Handing over of the bouquet of flowers - Installation at the grandstand - Singing of the National Anthem - Opening of the March past Circa 1.30 p.m.: End of the March past - Singing of the Women's anthem - Departure of Mrs Chantal Biya, wife of the president of the Republic, from the 20th May Boulevard - Luncheon by invitation End of ceremonies.