8 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Germany Withholds Nyagak Power Project Cash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelson Wesonga

German government development bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), has withheld a Shs35 billion grant for Nyagak III hydropower project in West Nile.

State minister for Energy, Simon D'Ujanga, attributed KfW decision to the delay by the project's developer - who was supposed to raise debt finance to build the Shs70 billion-project - to reach financial close.

Consequently, KfW, which had set aside €8 million (about Shs36 billion), of the $19.39 million (Shs70 billion) required for the project, decided to channel its money elsewhere.

"Nyagak III has a 'problem'. KfW have withdrawn their support for this project," Mr D'Ujanga told the House Committee on National Economy on Wednesday, March 7 in Kampala.

"The reason is that the loan has taken long; we got a partner who took long to do financial closure."

Mr D'Ujanga did not name the developer. And, the Daily Monitor could not immediately establish the name of the developer.

Different sources last year put the blame on Parliament, which for the better part of the last quarter focused the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 2 of 2017, a bill whose objective was majorly to lift the age limit for presidential candidates - so that President Museveni can continue contesting for the position.

When members of the committee on national economy, which combs through all foreign loan requests, should have deliberated on the loan, they were instead either 'consulting' on the amendment bill or being talked to by their respective whips.

Parliament has since passed the bill and President Museveni assented to it.

Now that KfW has withdrawn its support, Mr D'Ujanga said the government is mulling over 'how to cover the gap'.

Mr D'Ujanga was responding to Ayivu County Member of Parliament (MP) Benard Atiku and Mwenge South MP Aston Kajaras' questions about electricity projects.

Meanwhile, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has given Uganda up to March 30 to accept a $125.1 million (about Shs453 billion) loan from Japan to improve the Kampala Metropolitan Electricity Transmission system.

Lawrence Bategeka, the vice chairperson of the committee, said: "The funders are saying their fiscal year [will] end March 30. They are wondering whether [Uganda] is still interested in this [loan] facility."

Uganda

Constitutional Referendum - Museveni 'Stops' Foreign Travel

President Museveni will be limiting his foreign travel until the planned referendum on Article 105(1) of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.