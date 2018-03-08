7 March 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Wrestler Manduwar's Appeal Against Leket Rejected

By Sulayman Bah

Wrestler Manduwar's appeal against Leket Bu Barra has been rejected, Foroyaa Sport understands. Manduwar of Club Jeff Jell months ago filed an appeal contesting his defeat to Leket claiming unfairness against the referee.

In the appeal letter, the wrestler sought for Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA)'s disciplinary committee to rescind the arbiter's verdict.

Manduwar's and his camp based their ground of appeal on the warnings he was issued and what reportedly transpired between him and Leket Bu Barra just before start of the combat.

However, the appeal has been thrown out of the window by the GWA citing the wrestler's claims lacked merit, a development emerging only recently.

Manduwar bit the dust to Leket in what was a rematch at the Independence Stadium five years after the duo's first fight which also ended in the undefeated Barra-based star's favour.

The two exhausted the allocated time but Manduwar was declared loser after incurring three warnings.

