Nigeria: Over 2,000 Police Officers Deployed in Plateau Ahead of Buhari's Visit

By Andrew Ajijah

Plateau state police command have deployed 2,435 police officers to ensure the safety of President Buhari while in Plateau State for a two-day visit.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, said this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES Thursday.

"We (the Plateau Police Command) have deployed 2,435 police officers to ensure security of lives and property during President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Plateau state. We deployed two unites of command from Nasarawa state police command," he said.

Already, the governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Almakura, has arrived Heipang Airport, in Barkinladi local government area, awaiting the arrival of President Buhari.

Meanwhile, there was an attack on Wednesday night at about 11:00pm near Josho village, Daffo district in Bokkos local government area of Plateau state, which left five persons badly injured.

The village head of Daffo, Da Bitrus Dauda, expressed sadness over the renewed attacks which follow series of peace meetings in the area.

The injured, all female, are being treated at the Plateau state specialist hospital Jos.

