The governing Democratic Progressive Party field marshal Ben Phiri has intensified his bid to claim the Thyolo central constituenct and has since donated to the people of area a state-of-the art fully equipped ambulance which will be used as a mobile clinic to service health needs of people in the area.

The clinic will mainly come in handy in treating critically ill patients and pregnant women enroute to nearby government health facility.

The ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinder, nebulizer, drugs, blood pressure testing machine, glucometer, patient bed and IV giving sets among several other facilities.

During the handover ceremony of the mobile clinic which also coincided with the finals of his K10 million trophy, Phiri was accompanied by Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu, former Big Bullets FC Trustee James Busile and other regional party officials.

Speaking after handing over the ambulance, Phiri told the mammoth crowd he decided to donate the mobile clinic in order to reach out to critically ill patients and pregnant women in the areas of Traditional Authorities Kapichi and Mchilamwela.

"Most people in Thyolo Central travel long distances to access nearby hospital at the Thyolo boma. I am aware of several cases where people have died on their to the hospital. The reason i bought this ambulance, which is fully equipped, is to arrest such a challenge the people Thyolo central are facing," said Phiri, a former president Peter Mutharika's aide.

Added he: "I have employed a ful l time nurse who will be moving around the constituency attending to sick people. To the critically ill patients, they will be taken to Thyolo Boma hospital for proper attention."

On the K10 million trophy, Phiri handed over trophies, medals and cash to winners in various sporting disciplines.

In primary school netball, the winner was Nachipere primary school, while in secondary netball category winner was Good Maganizo secondary school.

In the footbal category Mberenga primary and Chikolombe CDSS were winners respectively.

In Social football category, Thyolo police beat Chalkmen to go home with a trophy, individu medals and cash while Nsika stars accumulated 31 points to win in Bawo competition.

On his part, guest of honour at the event Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu hailed Phiri for the various projects he is initiating in the constituency.

Apart from the state-of-the-art ambulance, Phiri has also sourced funds for construction of 4 new schools, girls hostel blocks at Mpinji CDSS, electric-powered boreholes at Thyolo market and Thyolo District Hospital, among several other projects.

Phiri has also recently awarded best performing students at Thyolo Secondary School where he is an alumni.