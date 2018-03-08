7 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Kwesé Brings the Best in College Basketball

Kwesé TV, will broadcast exclusive coverage of basketball's biggest college tournament, the popular National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) March Madness tournament starting on March 11, 2018.

This tournament showcases the best in college basketball and is a significant highlight of the season for basketball fans all the world over. African basketball fans will be able to experience all the excitement as Kwese TV takes them courtside with all the live action and highlights on ESPN,

channel 310 on the network's premium sports and entertainment bouquet.

This is where some of basketball's greats began what would be long and successful professional careers, and there are a number of young African players to look out for. Tune in to Kwesé TV and see the newest breed of African basketball players showcase never seen before skills in the hopes of leading their teams to the Championship game on 2 April.

  • Chimezie Metu, USC: Nigeria
  • Mohamed Bamba, Texas: Ivory Coast
  • Udoka Azuibuike, Kansas: Nigeria
  • John Egbunu, Florida: Nigeria
  • Eliel Nsoseme, Cincinnati: DRC
  • Sagaba Konate, West Virginia: Mali

Viewers in Rwanda, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Ghana can watch the games through the Kwesé TV satellite TV service available from leading retailers with flexible payment options including 3-day, 7-day and 1 month passes up to five devices.

