Malawi national football team technical panel says it is very impressed with the three-day camp training for the senior Flames which is preparing to face Uganda in an away friendly match on March 24 2018.

A total of 24 member squad were called into camp which took place from March 5--7 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

Flames team manager James Sangala told Nyasa Times that the training is showing positive signs as they have noted some progress interms fitness level and competition among the players.

Sangala described the system of conducting training in phases as vital as it helps the players to improve their skills and fitness more especially in this offseason period.

"We've seen a number of positives from the boys but the only part that they are lacking is on the finishing touch. This is the most important area in which we would like work more with the guys. We haven't been scoring enough goals in our previous games.

"The coach also want the guys to keep up with the style he is implementing of being comfortable on the ball, keeping possession and the like. We are much sure that very soon the team will be strong if

we keep on inviting them for these training camp," said Sangala.

He continued by thanking FAM for organising the Uganda friendly which he said will help them to see as to how far they are progressing with the project of building the team.

"In the past few years we were not utilising these FIFA dates for friendlies, but now FAM is giving us the chances to make the players gel up because the more they play together the more the cordination builds so we just thank FAM for this opportunity," said Sangala.

The team is expected to resume training on Monday next week.