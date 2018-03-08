8 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Seeks to Benefit From Jordan's Security Expertise

Interior Minister Samir Mubaidain, late Tuesday, discussed with his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abubakar Islow bilateral relations and means to benefit from Jordan's security and policy expertise.

Discussions were held on the sidelines of the Jordanian delegation's visit to Algeria, to take part in the 35th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The two ministers also tackled establishing new security programs to support the African nation addressing the security challenges.

Mubaidain expressed Jordan's readiness to provide all forms of support to bring about security and stability to the African nation.

"The 35th session of the Arab Interior Ministers' meeting is a significant event that would contribute in enhancing joint Arab security cooperation to overcome the challenges in the region, especially in light of the political, economic and social disturbances in some Arab countries, the minister said." The Somali minister praised Jordan's security expertise, expressing his country's interest in benefiting from it mainly in the fields of security, police training and rehabilitation.

