The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has withdrawn from taking part in the April 10 by-elections in Mangochi Malindi ward paving way for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

DPP Mangochi Malindi governor Albert Dinesi confirmed that the party's candidate George Chiwaula will not be contesting under the party's banner.

"DPP wants to support UDF candidate during the by-elections," Dinesi said.

However, Chiwaula has said he will still contest as an independent candidate.

UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga said the party was "very grateful" that DPP has decided to support UDF candidate in the by-elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on April 10 this year conduct by-elections in two wards in Mulanje and Mangochi whose councillors died last year.

Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency fell vacant following the death of councillor John Saidi Macollera who died on December 1, while Milonde Ward in Mulanje South East Constituency fell vacant on December 12 following the death of councillor Felix Majawa.

The official campaign period shall start on March 13 and will end on April 8, before the inspection of polling materials in all polling stations on April 9 2018.