8 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Opts Put of Mangochi By-Elections, Backing UDF

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has withdrawn from taking part in the April 10 by-elections in Mangochi Malindi ward paving way for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

DPP Mangochi Malindi governor Albert Dinesi confirmed that the party's candidate George Chiwaula will not be contesting under the party's banner.

"DPP wants to support UDF candidate during the by-elections," Dinesi said.

However, Chiwaula has said he will still contest as an independent candidate.

UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga said the party was "very grateful" that DPP has decided to support UDF candidate in the by-elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on April 10 this year conduct by-elections in two wards in Mulanje and Mangochi whose councillors died last year.

Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency fell vacant following the death of councillor John Saidi Macollera who died on December 1, while Milonde Ward in Mulanje South East Constituency fell vacant on December 12 following the death of councillor Felix Majawa.

The official campaign period shall start on March 13 and will end on April 8, before the inspection of polling materials in all polling stations on April 9 2018.

Malawi

Civil Society Organisations Call For Finance Minister's Resignation

Four leading Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and some activists have demanded Minister of Finance, Economic Planning… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.