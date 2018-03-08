8 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hawks Raid North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's Offices

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Hawks are raiding the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo looking for documents related to the multimillion-rand IT contract with Nepo Data Dynamics.

"We are currently at the offices of the premier. We are investigating a case of alleged corruption and fraud within the premier's office," Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso told News24.

Rikhotso could not divulge any further information.

North West government spokesperson Brian Setswambung confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) arrived at the offices with a search warrant on Thursday morning.

"Nepo Data Dynamics has a three-year contract with the office of the premier, assisting him with rolling out the province's IT transformation programme," Setswambung said.

He said that Mahumapelo was at a meeting at the North West Legislature when the raid got under way. Setswambung said the Hawks did not enter the premier's office, but raided the office of the acting director-general for administration, Dianne Michael.

He added that the company was tasked with aligning all government IT systems for the province to ensure that they run seamlessly.

Last week, documents which claimed that the company had been paid R215m started circulating on social media.

Setswambung said the province had launched an investigation to establish how the documents were "illegally accessed".

"Our preliminary investigation shows that people not working for government are enticing junior employees to obtain documents illegally."

When News24 contacted Nepo Data Dynamics, the person on the phone did not want to be identified, and said the company had no comment about the raid.

The premier is expected to brief the media later on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Sassa Has 'Inconvenient' Plan B If ConCourt Denies Contract Extension

Sassa has a contingency plan for beneficiaries who need cash payments if the Constitutional Court says no to extending… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.