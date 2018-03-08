Nigeria: Diezani Cash - EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-INEC Chiefs Over N264m Bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned two former official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tijani Bashiru and Christian Nwosu accused of receiving N264 million bribes from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to rig the 2015 general elections.

The INEC officials were re-arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High of the Federal High Court in Lagos on a 9-count charge of allegedly accepting gratification and fraud. It will be recalled that Nwosu, who was a former Administrative Secretary of INEC in Kwara State, had pleaded guilty to receiving N30million bribe from the minister to rig the 2015 general election results, but he later changed his plea.

Another official of the electoral body, Yisa Adedoyin was earlier convicted after pleading guilty to the former charge.The anti-graft agency had accused Bashiru and Nwosu of allegedly conspiring to directly take possession of N264,880,000.00 which they reasonably ought to have known forms part of an unlawful act, which is gratification.

They also allegedly made cash payment of N70,050,000 to Yisa Adedoyin, which exceeded the amount authorised by law without going through a financial institution. Bashir was accused of indirectly taking possession of and retaining N164,880,000 which he reasonably ought to have known forms part of gratification.

Bashir was also charged with indirectly retaining N30million, being part of the proceeds of an unlawful act: criminal misappropriation. The prosecution said he indirectly concealed the N30million.