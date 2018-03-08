Ghana: 61st Independence Day Anniversary Marked At Sunyani

press release

Ghana's 61st Independence Day anniversary has been commemorated with a colourful parade at the jubilee park in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

About 1,200 students and pupils from 112 basic, JHS and SHS schools and six cadet corps as well as six contingents of security personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, Police, Fire Service, Immigration Service, Prisons Service and Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority took part in the parade commanded by Captain Eric Kuntum Blankson

Other identifiable groups like the Ghana Federation of People Living with Disabilities, Tailors and Dressmakers Association and the Beauticians Association also took part in the parade which saw a massive patronage by the general public.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Regional Minister, Hon. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said it was time for Ghanaians to pursue a path to prosperity and self-respect since the economic transformation that Ghanaians aspired to would not come through Aid.

Speaking on the theme for this year's celebration, "Ghana Beyond Aid", the President said "Ghana Beyond Aid" was a prosperous and self-confident Ghana in charge of its economic destiny.

The President said it was time for Ghanaians to define and craft their own destiny, a move, he said, was not achievable through mere talk, but only through a deliberate and qualitative change in all aspects of life, especially in the structure of the country's economy, state of its infrastructure, education of its young people and the acquisition of skills.

He maintained that a "Ghana Beyond Aid" was achievable as other countries had done exactly that. "It is doable and we must believe that what others, with less resources, have done, we also can do." he said.

Source: ISD (Alan T. Boakye-Yeboah)