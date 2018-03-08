Ghana: The Safety of Ghanaians Paramount to Government--Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the nation of Government's resolve to tackle the recent spate of armed robberies in thecountryand to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo said no miscreant would have the space to terrorize citizens and generate a sense of insecurity in the country, noting that "We dare not lose our reputation as a haven of peace and security."

The President pledged to do whatever was necessary, within the confines of the Constitution and the laws of the land, to ensure the peace of the country, adding, however, that there was the need for the public to assist the Police to ensure there was no hiding place for criminals.

He was delivering the keynote address at the country's 61st Independence Day Anniversary Parade in Accra on Tuesday on the theme: "Ghana beyond Aid."

The President said it was Government's responsibility and obligation to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry and, therefore, pledged Government's commitment to providing the means for the Police to modernise their equipment and learn modern methods of policing.

Additionally, he said, the Police Service would recruit more policemen to match the ever growing population and the sophistication and audacity of the criminals.

The President said even though the police had the primary responsibility of maintaining peace and keeping law and order in the society, in exceptional cases, as was the recent rampage of armed robbers,it was importantthat the armed forces collaborated with the police to curb the menaceand restore confidenceand safety.

President Akufo-Addo commended the gallant men and women of the security forces who, in the various Operations-- Calm Life, Cow Leg and Vanguard--had put their lives on the line to protect the environment and guarantee the safety and security of Ghanaians.

Ghana Beyond Aid

President Akufo-Addo said the "Ghana Beyond Aid" slogan was not mere rhetoric but meant to propel Ghanaians into the frame of mind that would quicken the pace of development.

"It is meant to change our mind-set from one of dependency to one of achieving our destiny. It is meant to put us in charge of our own affairs and make us truly independent. Above all, Ghana Beyond Aid will give us the respect and dignity we deserve. Let us believe in ourselves," the President explained.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of a National Cathedral which will serve as an inter-denominational place of worship for important national occasions.

Unveiling the beautiful design of the cathedral that had been done by the world-acclaimed Ghanaian architect, David Adjaye, he noted that "God bless our home land Ghana" were the words of the Ghana National Anthem that symbolised the belief of Ghanaians in God, adding that God's blessings on the nation provided the inspiration for the construction of a National Cathedral.

The President said Ghana abounded with human and natural resources, and that the National Cathedral would be a symbol of Ghana's eternal and continuous gratitude to him for the favours that he continued to shower and bestowed on the country.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari who was the Special Guest of Honour, commended President Akufo-Addo for his anti-corruption crusade, leading to the appointment of the Special Prosecutor, and his rolein facilitating peaceamong the coalition of opposition parties and the ruling governing party in Togo.

President Buhari added his voice to the call on the opposing parties and the governing partyin Togoto amicably settle their differences for the country's interest as the freedom of the Togolese was paramount to individual aspirations.