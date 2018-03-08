Ghana: WVG Builds Capacity of Partners

press release

A training workshop on the 'Citizens Voice and Action' (CVA) project model has been organized for partners in Atebubu.

CVA is a local level advocacy methodology that transforms and increases dialogue between communities and government in order to improve services like healthcare and education which impact the lives of families, especially children who are the focus of the global body.

It has the goal of improving accessibility and quality of public services through collaborative and non-confrontational dialogue between service users and providers and empowers service users to monitor and seek accountability for service delivery.

The workshop, organized by the Atebubu Area Development Programme of World Vision Ghana, a non-governmental organization, aimed to sensitize relevant stakeholders about their roles under the project in order to have it running smoothly even after World Vision Ghana (WVG) has exited.

Participants were drawn from the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Local Council of Churches and the National Commission on Civic Education.

Representatives from the central administration of the Municipal Assembly, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Community Initiative Foundation and the Information Services Department were also present.

WVG is currently running the project in 4 communities in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality namely; Mem, Garadima, Old Kokrompe and Sanwakyi-Afrefreso.

In his remarks, Nana Boakye Mensah of Optimal Change Partnership, who led a team of facilitators, said the workshop had become necessary due to the need for the relevant stakeholders to understand their roles under the project in order to have it running smoothly even after WVG has left the scene.

A project team member, Mr Sylvester Kojo Antwi, took the group through presentations on the meaning, goals and benefits of CVA, and the phases involved.

Hon. Gariba Issa, Presiding Member and Mr Stephen Boahen Sakyiamah, Planning Officer of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly pledged the Assembly's commitment to project.

A seven-member District Committee under the chairmanship of Hon. Asamoah Mensah, Assembly Member for Mem was assigned to oversee CVA activities in the municipality.