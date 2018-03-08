8 March 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Ho Marks Independence Anniversary With Parade

press release By Yvonne Elikplim Harlley-Kanyi

Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on Tuesday, marked Ghana's 61st Independence anniversary celebration with a colourful parade of school children and the security agencies at the Jubilee Park.

A total of 32 schools, eight contingents of security agencies and a five contingents of cadet corps participated in the parade under the command of Captain Alfred Ampong of the 66 Artillery Regiment.

The Volta Regional Taekwando team added colour to the ceremony with a splendid display of defence skills while the Ghana AIDS Commission mounted a stand at the Parade ground for HIV Counselling and Testing.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who reviewed the parade, read the President's speech, which called on the citizenry to support the security agencies to curb crime in the country.

The President also urged Ghanaians to focus on harnessing the nation's resources and creativity and deploy them for a rapid socio-economic transformation.

Dignitaries present at the parade includedthe Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Maxwell Blagodzi, Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Nelson Akorli, traditional rulers, the clergy, Commanders of security agencies and head of various departments in the Region.

