Angola: Culture Minister Wants Solidarity Spirit in Artists' Association

Luanda — Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira last Wednesday in Luanda appealed to the members of the Angolan Association of Artists and Songwriters (UNAC) to adopt a spirit of solidarity and serenity in face of the recent controversy in the institution, following an alleged dismissal of its chairman.

The minister was reacting to the controversy that arouse recently in UNAC after its management commission held a meeting in which was decided the dismissal of the institution's chairman, Masssano Júnior.

The Culture minister appealed for serenity for the preservation of UNAC's good name.

Massano Júnior took over the chair of UNAC's board on 16 June 2016, in replacement of Arnaldo Calado, who submitted his resignation for having been appointed as chairman of another institution.

Members of UNAC's management commission say that Massano Júnior took over the chair of UNAC's board in an interim manner, so now they decided to put an end to his interim service, even though there is no election date date set yet.

The Culture Ministry has issued a statement saying that it has been following closely the process in UNAC and waiting that returns to normal functioning, respecting, however, the institution's autonomy.

UNAC was founded 29 years ago and currently it has just over 3000 members, among singers, songwriters, musicians, theatre actors and directors, playwrights and dancers.

The institution is represented in more than half of the country's eighteen provinces.