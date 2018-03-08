Angola: Minister Attends Tourism Fair in Germany

Luanda — The minister of Hotels and Tourism, Ângela Bragança, is since last Wednesday in Berlin, Germany, where she is representing the country in the International Tourism Trade Fair of Berlin (ITB), happening from 07 to 12 March.

According to a press note from the Hotels and Tourism Ministry, the minister attended last Wednesday the opening ceremony of the event, in the company of the Angolan ambassador to Germany, Alberto Correia Neto.

On the same day, Ângela Bragança had a meeting with the Zambian minister of Tourism and Arts, Charles Banda, with whom she discussed matters related to the bilateral co-operation and the attraction of investments to Angola.

She also had a meeting with the German secretary of State for Co-operation and Economic Development, Hans Joachin Fuchtel, among other activities.

This is the 52nd edition of the ITB-Berlin event, which is the world's biggest tourism trade fair.