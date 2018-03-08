8 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Attends Tourism Fair in Germany

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The minister of Hotels and Tourism, Ângela Bragança, is since last Wednesday in Berlin, Germany, where she is representing the country in the International Tourism Trade Fair of Berlin (ITB), happening from 07 to 12 March.

According to a press note from the Hotels and Tourism Ministry, the minister attended last Wednesday the opening ceremony of the event, in the company of the Angolan ambassador to Germany, Alberto Correia Neto.

On the same day, Ângela Bragança had a meeting with the Zambian minister of Tourism and Arts, Charles Banda, with whom she discussed matters related to the bilateral co-operation and the attraction of investments to Angola.

She also had a meeting with the German secretary of State for Co-operation and Economic Development, Hans Joachin Fuchtel, among other activities.

This is the 52nd edition of the ITB-Berlin event, which is the world's biggest tourism trade fair.

Angola

President João Lourenço Gets Message From Chinese Counterpart

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, last Wednesday in Luanda received a message from his Chinese… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.