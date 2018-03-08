Angola Envisages Signing of Agreement With Holy See

Luanda — The Angolan government has been working on a document for the signing of an agreement with the Holy See and, in this ambit, it has set up a commission that is tasked with negotiating the accord.

The confirmation was given last Wednesday by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, during the swearing-in ceremony of new ambassadors, including the country's new ambassador to the Vatican, Paulino Baptista.

In January this year, the Vatican's Apostolic Nuncio to Angola, Petar Rajic, ata t a meeting with the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, manifested the eagerness to see the conclusion and signing of a framework agreement.

The commission is being co-ordinated by the minister of State and head of the Civil Office of the Angolan President.

The commission also comprises several governmental departments and presidential aides.