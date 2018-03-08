8 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Evangelist Arrested for Disturbing Public Peace

The police in Sunyani on Monday arrested an evangelist for breaching the Public Order Act on noisemaking.

Evangelist Alexander Ahiave, 32, was arrested around 10a.m. when preaching the word of God through a public address system behind the Sunyani central roundabout.

The police said he had no operational permit.

A large crowd rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of the evangelist Ahiave when he was handcuffed by a police officer and forced into a waiting taxi.

The Section One of the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT 491) states that, "Any person who desires to hold any special event in any public place shall notify the police of his intention not less than five days before the date of the special event."

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Superintendent Stella Sedame, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, confirmed the arrest and warned evangelists who have not obtained permit to do so or face the full rigours of the law.

She expressed worry about the influx of "self-styled" evangelists who had flooded the streets of the regional capital, causing public nuisance.

"The law is no respecter of persons," Superintendent Sedame said, adding that the police was in the position to ensure that the law was enforced to the letter to safeguard public safety.

