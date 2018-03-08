Ghana: Pupils in Ashaiman Appeal for C'nity Library

The need for a community library for pupils in the Ashaiman Municipality took centre stage in the message to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo at this year's Independence Day celebration, in Ashaiman.

In a presentation by a nine-year-old class four pupil of the Be Kind School Complex, Miss Queenly Oman, the children were of the view that the facility if constructed would provide a conducive atmosphere for effective learning, hence the need for the President to consider it as a priority.

She also appealed for more educational infrastructure to augment what is currently in use to be able to admit more pupils.

Ms Oman also highlighted the need to fix all non-functioning traffic lights in the metropolis and also organise educational programmes for drivers and motorcycle riders to behave responsibly on the road to ensure the safety of children in the area.

This year's event had contingents from the various schools provided with seats and refreshment after marching, while their colleagues did their cultural displays as part of efforts by the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) to reduce the stress on the pupils during the event.

The contingents had to return to their various positions when it was time for the presentation of speeches and prizes to winners, a gesture which was highly commended by parents and the pupils.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere assured the gathering of the assembly's resolve to improve the standards of education in the municipality in line with the vision of the government's vision of quality and free education for the citizenry.

He disclosed that most schools funded by the government under the Urban Development Grant (UDG) had been completed and made functional, while assistance was being sort from the GETFund, for the construction of walls around all the schools to ward off encroachers.

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Mr Ernest Norgbey presented 5,000 exercise books to all participating schools to support parents and the efforts of the Municipal Education Directorate.