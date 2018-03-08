Ghana: President Unveils Proposed National Cathedral Design

President Nana Akufo-Addo unveiled the architectural designs for construction of the National Cathedra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has unveiled the design of the proposed state-of-the-art National Cathedral.

The Cathedral, with a 15,000 seat auditorium, will house chapels and baptistery, a grand central hall, a musical school, a choir rehearsal and multi-use spaces.

It will also contain an art gallery and shops as well as Africa's first Bible museum and a documentation centre dedicated to Christianity and nation building.

The plan, according to the steering committee of the Cathedral building, draws inspiration from both Christian symbolism and Ghanaian heritage and will be a celebration of religion, culture, and local traditions and serve simultaneously as a religious and cultural institution.

The sod cutting ceremony for the construction was performed a year ago.

Unveiling the prototype in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said, "The National Cathedral will be a symbol of our eternal and continuing gratitude to him (God) for favours that he continues to shower and bestow on our nation."

According to him, the Cathedral will serve as the venue for formal state occasions of a religious nature including state funerals and national thanksgiving.

President Akufo-Addo called on all Ghanaians to support the construction of the project.

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr. Mensah Otabil, leading prayers for the consecration of the design asked for strength for the President and his government in the discharge of their mandate.