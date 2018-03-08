Ghana: Ofoase Roman Catholic Primary School Cries for Help

Pupils of Ofoase Roman Catholic(R/C) Primary School in the Juaso Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government to rehabilitate the dilapidated building of the school.

They feared that the uncompleted structure could cave in if it was not given immediate attention.

During an interaction with the Ghanaian Times at the school, the Headmaster, Mr Prince Kwame Adobasoa lamented that the walls of the school had developed cracks and could carve in at any time.

"The walls of the school have cracked and part of the class two wall collapsed on a girl and she sustained injuries. If it had not been God the nation would have witnessed an alarming disaster," he lamented.

Describing the situation as frightening, the headmaster said the building had become a death trap to the pupils and their tutors, adding that, class sessions were often affected during the rainy season which also made teaching and learning difficult.

Miss Mary Akuamoa Boateng, the class four teacher of the school said the dilapidated toilet compelled the teachers and the pupils to run home to attend to nature's call and therefore reducing contact hours.

She indicated that the lack of urinary and toilet facility at the school had made them lag behind in terms of teaching adding that "we end up rushing lessons to make up for the lost period which in turn become difficult for the pupils to absorb."

Apart from the uncompleted structure, toilet and urinary facility, the school also lacked potable water, electricity and other teaching and learning materials.

Some of the pupils the Ghanaian Times spoke to, also indicated that the situation was affecting effective teaching and learning as they study with limited learning materials.

They said the school lacked computer laboratory which made it difficult for them to understand the practical aspect of the ICT lessons.

Christiana Likiga, the Senior Girls' Prefect (SP) of the school who expressed frustration at the situation, said they were afraid the condition of the school would make them perform abysmally in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), adding that they have not been learning as they should.

She said the situation had made some pupils to skip school and stay home without attending classes for fear of the building caving in on them.