8 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President João Lourenço Gets Message From Chinese Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, last Wednesday in Luanda received a message from his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, whose content was not revealed to the press.

The message was handed by the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Cui Aimin, who did not speak to journalists in the end of the about 30-minute audience.

Angola and China have good co-operation relations in various domains, such as in agriculture, agribusiness, infrastructures, oil and technology.

China, which has about 250,000 citizens residing and working in Angola, absorbs about half of the crude-oil produced in this southern African country.

China also has also provided large and varied amounts of credit lines to the Angolan authorities, aimed at boosting the African country's development process.

