8 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Women Groups Embark On Walk to Mark International Women's Day

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A number of women groups under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) yesterday embarked on a walk in commemoration of this year's International Women's Day, which is being marked today.

It was on the theme "Women Too: press for progress to develop Ghana".

The women groups included members of the Police Wives Association, market women, Women Aglow International, and women groups from political parties, as well as queen mothers.

The walk started around 8:30a.m from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle through some principal streets of Accra to the Independence Square.

They carried placards with inscription such as "Be bold speak out", Report abuse cases and pursue justice," Let girls grow", "Stop beating women", "Women too press for progress" and "Embrace progress work with women".

The Sector Minister, Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, addressing the women said the celebration of the day was very critical to outline issues affecting women and seek the way forward.

She said women constitute about 52 per cent of the country's population and had contributed their quota over the years to the development of the country.

"Women have over the years pressed for progress in the country and must be supported and respected," she stated.

Ms Djaba stressed the need to have more women in leadership positions to help in decision making process of the country.

The Minister said women must fight for their rights and other negative socio-cultural practices such as early marriages, female Genital Mutilation, (FGM), domestic violence, defilement and rape that affect the growth of the girl child and women in the country.

Ms Djaba assured of the government's continuous efforts in ensuring equal opportunity for women in the country to ensure their development.

"Women issues should be a national agenda addressed by all sectors," she stressed.

The International Women's Day, slated for March 8, is celebrated in many countries to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the globe.

